Alia Bhatt added streaks of black and colourful floral work to her Kshitij Jalori and Anavila white sarees

Leaving no stone unturned when it comes to promoting all her films, Alia Bhatt has ensured she sticks to whites when it comes to promoting her next, Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the trailers and songs of the film, Alia who plays the role of Gangubai is seen predominantly in white sarees and staying true to her on-screen role the star has been dishing out new looks in white sarees for every promotional event.

Making a strong case for flower power, Alia donned a lovely white linen saree with floral prints at the hem, by Anavila. This was draped neatly over a floral blouse that matched the prints along the hem of her saree. Styled by Ami Patel, this look was accessorised with a pair of oxidised silver jhumkas from Minerali store.

Also sporting the pinkest flowers in her hair to match the floral work on her saree, the 28-year-old's hair was neatly pulled into a low bun. A fresh face of makeup with defined eyes, filled-in brows, pink lips and a simple bindi completed this ethnic look.

For her next look, Alia sported yet another white creation, this time in a more edgy number by designer Kshitij Jalori. Her white silk cotton-silk saree featured a simple black border along the hem. This gave a clean, minimal and sophisticated touch to the white number. Her saree was draped over a black bustier-style blouse with a white hem, in stark contrast with her white drape.

Heavy earrings have been her go-to accessories and this time around too, the Brahmastra star sported a pair of heavy oxidised jhumkas and a matching statement ring to complete her look.

We loved both the feminine and edgy looks that Alia dished out for the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Which of the two is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

