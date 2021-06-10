Alia Bhatt adds a splash of colour to the boring monsoon weather with her maxi; Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt steps out looking her fashionable best in a maxi dress. Check it out

has always been on her toes when it comes to making a statement. Whether she is on the red carpet or just out on the streets, she makes sure to keep things effortless. Right from lehengas to gowns and everything else in between, the actress makes sure to rock everything in style and today, it proved to be no different.

We spotted the Raazi actress out and about in the city and while the monsoons have hit a gloomy end, it looks like the actress is still all about the summer trends. Ms Bhatt added colour to the grey weather as she opted for a printed maxi dress. The maxi featured prints in pink and purple that made sure all eyes were on the diva. It further bore short ruffled sleeves while flaring out at the waist. The long hem brushed the floor while Alia chose for a pair of white short strappy heels to go with it.

Keeping the weather in mind, the maxi was a perfect pick to add colour to the gloomy weather. She further styled the outfit by letting her brunette mane down in soft waves. A black embellished mask covered most of her face while a no makeup look completed her off-duty wardrobe.

Credits :viral bhayani

