Alia Bhatt is all things sparkly in a bomber jacket & leather skirt from Pink Porcupines: Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt is on a roll. The actress has three blockbuster films lined up that will all roll out next year. One of the most-awaited of the lot, is Ayan Mukerji directorial, Brahmastra where she stars opposite boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The duo has kickstarted the promotions for the film, set to release on September 9, 2022.

After the release of the motion poster, Alia stepped out to unveil the teaser of the film with RK and Mukerji. For this, the actress who is always dressed to the nines upped the glitter and glam quotient in a sparkly blue cropped bomber jacket with patches of sky blue and hot pink on the sleeves. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania for the event, Alia paired this with a metallic blue zip-up mini skirt, both by Aniket Satnam's Pink Porcupines. Playing it simple, she only accessorised her stellar look with a pair of statement gold rings.

With her makeup game on point, Alia put her perfect and well-sculpted face to full view. She rocked a slicked-back low ponytail, flawless makeup base, filled-in brows, shimmery eyelids and rose-tinted cheeks doused with highlighter and pink lips to complete her look.

While Alia's first look for the promotions of Brahmastra was slightly underwhelming, this outfit did full justice to the starlet, highlighting her lean frame and jazzing things up.

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt's outfit in Pink Porcupines? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

