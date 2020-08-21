Alia Bhatt ALWAYS believes less is more; 7 ethnic pastel looks and how seamlessly she wore them 

If there is one thing that Alia can't get enough of, apart from Indian ethnic wear, it is pastels. Combine them and you will get a gist of what the diva's wardrobe looks like. This festive season, take lessons on how to wear pastels and still stand out.

just can't do without her breezy kurtas, lavish lehengas and stunning sarees. She has a closet full of pastel outfits, both western and ethnic and loves wearing them as they all flatter her skin tone and carries them well too. There has never been a better time for pastel shades as they are all the rage right now. While they look glamorous in the form of gowns and dresses, they also look exceptional in ethnic outfits. Take a look at how Bhatt has been sporting them so far and get inspired just in time for the festive season!

A look we can't get enough of is this pastel peach shirt kurta that she wore with loose pyjamas and an embellished dupatta with a scalloped hem.

She wore a cut-sleeve embroidered anarkali in the same peachy shade and paired it with an organza dupatta. Her hair styled into voluminous waves completed her look.

Her next look didn't fall too far from the previous two. She picked a simple pastel blush pink suit that she styled with matching palazzo pants that bore a scalloped hem. White kolhapuri slippers completed her ootd.

For an event, she decked up in yet another pastel pink floor-length anarkali with golden work on it and looked radiant as ever.

Taking a break from peachy shades, she also sported a neutral-toned chikankari lehenga that she styled with a collared blouse with dramatic sleeves for a contemporary desi look.

For a splash of colour, she also went with a bright, pista green pastel salwar suit that she styled with silver jhumkas and nude sandals.

Playing with more colours, she even pulled off a simple block-printed powder blue kurta with white palazzos for a subtle elegant and classy look.

Which of Alia's pastel ethnic looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan's maternity style when pregnant with Taimur was the perfect mix of comfort with glamour

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×