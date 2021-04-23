Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday: Celeb inspired ways to sport bralette tops to beat the summer heat in style

Bralette tops are those trendy fashion picks that can be worn both as inner and outerwear to look casually cool. Here is how the B-town divas are sporting the style.

Bralette tops are the new cool style that makes the awful summer and this never-ending pandemic bearable. One can easily look stunning by styling bralette crop tops with your pair of trousers, shorts or skirts, or by layering them over jackets or high neck sweatshirts. This one versatile piece of garment can be styled in multiple ways, sporting street core looks to red carpet elegance with its statement-making minimalistic approach. If you too are looking for a stylish way to beat the summer take inspiration from these Bollywood beauties to style your bralette tops in interesting ways.

On ’s 35th birth anniversary, Alia and Ranbir walked-in in ultimate style to the party. Alia donned an all-black look in a satin black bralette top paired with relaxed black jeans with a frayed hemline. Her fuss-free look was perfect for an intimate gathering. Her ruched satin bralette top featured voluminous sleeves adding a bit of drama to her casual attire. She further elevated her party-ready look with a gold chain cross-body bag, gold hoop earrings, chunky bubble rings and black mesh pointy-toed pumps.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s all-white look in a sheer top over white lace bralette and high waisted pants is too good to be true. This modern angelic look by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini was everything extraordinary yet simple and classy. She accessorised up with nude pumps, a gold-pearl minimalistic layered necklace and tinted round glasses. The halter neck lace bralette and striped pants with rolled up hem and white full sleeve sheer top with floral details is a perfect summer outfit that made her look like a true diva.

Jonas

Priyanka Chopra's Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala ensemble from a couple of years ago featured a lacy black bralette and a satin pantsuit by Ester Abner. Her red carpet easy-breezy lazy look is exactly what we want during these quarantine days. Her oversized jacket featured a tasselled hemline and her lace detailed embroidered bralette top just spiked up the cosy level of her outfit sky high. Messy hairdo, bold red lips and multi tiered necklace complimented her chic look.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday’s all-black look was super chic and classic. Her effortless yet sophisticated black pantsuit covered in black rhinestones was designed by American designer Judy Zhang. She gave her pantsuit a sensuous twist pairing it up with a flirty black bralette instead of a crisp shirt. With a soft brown smokey eye, dewy makeup, beachy wavy hair and strappy metallic heels the star rounded off her glamorous look.

Whose bralette top style are you gonna sport this summer? Tell us in the comments below.

