Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday: Celebrity approved statement footwear to wear and elevate your look

The lockdown can't end soon enough and we can't wait to dress up and step out again. Here's how to accessorise your feet, celebrity style!

While we are anticipating going out, hanging out with friends, clubbing, showing off our moves to the most hip music, why not seek inspiration on how to deck up again in celebrity-approved ways? And what better way to elevate a look than picking out a pop of colour that makes the outfit stand out and prove you have an excellent sense of style at the same time! Now is the time to find our true sole mate with different textures, patterns and statement-worthy straps and heels. We have rounded up some of the statement footwear that celebrities have sported, that we are currently crushing on!



Known for her fun and easy-going style, Alia's yellow shoes that she paired with her white outfit made quite a statement! Comfortable to wear and a poppy shade, we are crushing hard on this pair!

Ananya Panday

A true fashionista in the making, Ananya has quite a drool-worthy collection of shoes. One pair that neither Ananya nor we can get enough of is this neon orange pair. It can be tied up around her calves or clumped up at her ankles to make two different looks.

Janhvi Kapoor

For a feminine look, Janhvi's feathered stilettos make for the perfect statement piece. The nude shade is perfect and matches with literally any shade and outfit. We love the texture, colour and everything else about it!



The reigning queen of Bollywood knows how to make a statement. We love how she always manages to stun with her look and always picks a statement accessory that stands out. Her stilettos that matched with her dress with a flounce detailing at the back made quite a chic statement.

Jonas

Keeping it simple and classy as always, PeeCee picked out a pair of pristine white sandals with small block heels. It was a contrast yet matched well with her gingham outfit. We love how she mixed comfort and style with these shoes!

Kundra

Adding a pop of colour to her otherwise neutral outfit is what we loved about Shetty's look. Her yellow mesh shoes added a spunky and fun element, elevating her entire look!



Colour blocking is always a good idea and Sona knows it. We love these tie-up stilettos she sported with her black wrap dress, to complete her sleek and simple look.

Which actress' shoe game do you think is on point? Let us know in the comment section below.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×