Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday to Deepika Padukone: Divas who showed floral pants are the glam-boosters we need

F is for fashion that looks best when floral is keeping it all pretty. Since the time spring blossomed, we're just other fans of all that the statement-making game indulges with. As evergreen as it can get, floral is just the trend we so need when we want to meet an unimaginable sense of chicness. Allow it to make multiple cute appearances as this guide delves into how to wear this beauteous aesthetic through all the pants you could own. Let's call it double treats perfect for summer, please?

Ananya Panday

The starlet shares an inseparable bond with denim pants. From straight-fit to bootcut and culottes, chances are that she owns a lot more than we can imagine. As seen here, she entered a glam state with a geometrical printed close-neck tee which she clubbed together with high-waisted denim culottes. It had colourful embroidered patterns and was all put together with peep-toe mustard yellow heels.

Karisma Kapoor

Pantsuits, but make it floral and just that. This is the kind of maximalism we've loved to sign up for. Clad in a Rahul Mishra on the 'Valley of Flowers’ set, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress donned a blazer with puff sleeves, lapel collars, and pleats that made for a peplum-silhouette. She wore this with flared pants and accessorised it up with blue pumps, rings, and gold earrings.

Alia Bhatt

Some pink, some blue, some floral print. We're here for it all, madly in love. The RRR actress looked both winter and summer-ready as she opted for a white crop top which she layered up like a cool jet-setter with a tweed-cropped jacket and clubbed these with Kanika Goyal Label jeans that had a frayed hem and colourful floral embroidery. Her go-to Christian Dior tote, chunky white sneakers, and gold hoop earrings were seen.

Deepika Padukone

Stay wild and chic, flower child! The Gehraiyaan actress styled her Ashish jeans that entailed colourful floral embellishments. She clubbed the light blue denim number with a white ribbed vest that the fashion queen wore with a knot to put a crop top on display. The 36-year-old sealed off her casual style with white sneakers and hoop earrings.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Call it made in heaven or a fashion blessing, floral printed pantsuits are here to stay. The mother-of-one wore a coordinated set that had a blazer with a black belt that made for a wrap-like look. She finished off her OOTD with trousers that had the same black contrast detail. Tinted sunnies, black pointed-toe pumps, and dangle earrings accessorised her retro look.

Whose style has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

