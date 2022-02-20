Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday to Deepika Padukone: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

From international red carpets to movie promotions, brunches and globetrotting around, Bollywood's hottest divas have managed to leave us speechless time and again with their choice of outfits. This week was no different. From glamorous sarees to opulent maxi dresses, colourful and bright coordinated outfits to opulent lehengas, here are some of the most stylish and glamorous looks that celebrities sported in the week gone by.

Take a look and tell us your favourite!

Alia Bhatt

For the International premiere of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt rocked a lavish white saree by designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula. The custom-made outfit featured heavy sequin work scattered all over the saree and a fringed hem which added a touch of drama to this look.

Ananya Panday

Still promoting her film Gehraiyaan, Ananya who has proved over the last couple of weeks that she's a fan of corsets, showed us how to style yet another piece. With a chocolate brown corset top, the actress rocked a pair of matching leather shorts and topped it over with a leather blazer. A pair of heels to match and her hair pulled back into a neat ponytail completed the diva's look.

Deepika Padukone

Also promoting her film where she co-stars opposite Panday, Deepika Padukone stepped out making a strong case for animal prints in a monochrome black and white animal printed dress by Alex Perry. Her fit-and-flare outfit featured a deep sweetheart neckline, dramatic sleeves and she styled it with a pair of statement black boots to complete her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Making a strong case for coordinated dressing, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked smashing in a bright orange ribbed cropped full-sleeve top in a bright orange hue from H&M. She styled this with a pair of matching high-waist bell-bottom pants and statement gold earrings from Misho. Her hair was styled into her usual tousled waves while a dewy glow completed her makeup look.

Suhana Khan

When she stepped out for a friend's wedding, Suhana Khan put her desi foot forward in a bright red saree by Manish Malhotra. Her outfit featured minimal sequin work in vertical lines. She draped this over a matching blouse with sequin detailing all over it as well. With her hair pulled up into a simple ponytail and statement earrings to accessorise, Suhana's look was all things glamorous while keeping her look simple.

Janhvi Kapoor

Truly looking like flaming hot Cheetos, Janhvi Kapoor struck a pose in front of a mirror in a sexy black slip dress. This look was all things minimal with no accessories and just her hair pulled up into a messy bun with a few face-framing tendrils left loose. A dab of gloss on her pink lips and metallic eyeshadow was all that she needed to elevate this look.

Khushi Kapoor

Giving us yet another take on co-ord outfits, Khushi Kapoor picked out a yellow two-piece set. She rocked a spaghetti-strap top that was held together with a shoelace style pattern in the middle. She styled this with a pair of high-waist pants with cut-out details on both legs, also held together with a shoelace style pattern. Poker-straight centre-parted hair, minimal jewellery and makeup that was all about highlighting her soft features, completed Khushi's look.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Creating a safe space for herself by picking an outfit in the shade of the Pantone colour of the year, Shilpa Shetty picked out a statement embellished lehenga from the shelves of Shivan and Narresh. The blouse featured a cut-out detail and was paired with a high-waist skirt, accessorised to perfection with statement heavy bangles, a massive ring and matching earrings in a pearly white shade. Makeup to match her outfit, in the form of glossy waves, filled-in brows and defined eyes, completed Shilpa's look.

Which of the above looks was the most glamorous according to you? Comment below and let us know.

