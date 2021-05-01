Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday: Here’s all the at home date night outfit inspiration you need

Make the most of your date night at home with these easy yet effortless outfits. Check it out

With quarantine norms back in action, one has got to spice things up when it comes to date nights. While stepping out is almost impossible, one needs to add spice in order to keep themselves sane during the pandemic and date nights are perfect in doing so. Even if you’re not going to a fancy restaurant and just walking a few steps towards your dining room, dressing up for date night can instantly boost your mood.

Now, an option here is to spice up your pyjama with accessories but it’s best to put in that extra bit of effort which is why we’re here with all the outfit inspiration you need.

Alia Bhatt showed us the easiest way to dress up for a date night at home. All she picked out was a cosy sweater and styled it with gold hoops. With her hair let down in a centre part and minimal makeup, the actress made the most of her date night at home.

Anushka Sharma’s date in her garden is a perfect setting to take your mind off the work stress and pandemic. Though just stepping into greenery for a few hours sounds like a good plan to refresh yourself, Anushka did it in the most casual way. She panicked out an oversized graphic tee and teamed it with a pair of black pants.

Jonas

Talking about garden dates, we have PeeCee who picked out a printed maxi for a date in her backyard. It’s simple and chic for a day under the sun. She then let her hair down and picked a neutral shade of lipstick to complete her look.

Date nights can be fun when you play games and Katrina Kaif’s Asos dress is just the right pick. The knotted mini dress is perfect for a date at home and it’s extremely comfortable making it a great upgrade from your pajamas.

Ananya Panday

You know we all go through days when we feel like dressing up, this is when you need to bring out your favourite LBD and woo your man the right way. Just comb your wavy mane down and opt for a neutral makeup look and you’ll be ready for your date in the living room!

Credits: instagram

