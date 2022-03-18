Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: Who wore what to Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash

Last night couldn't get brighter and chicer than this. The land of Bollywood put out a scene of over-the-top looks and proved that a basic look wasn't on their minds clearly. The celebs offered a testament again that they are no strangers to doing a head-turning getup right and what a bash it was as hosted by Karan Johar to raise a toast for the birthday boy, Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta. Take a quick run through interesting ensembles that were out and kept up to perfection with much verve.

Shanaya Kapoor

You can't accuse a pantsuit of just making a business-y move. Here's how the 22-year-old brought a relaxed and fuss-free look to the party with Studio Amelia's two-piece ivory set. Tanya Ghavri styled her up with a lariat gold necklace and strappy heels.

Janhvi Kapoor

The actress who pulls off boundary-breaking looks with absolute ease brought yet another sparkling look. The plunging neckline gown with straps mirrored much oomph and a whole lot of bold and fierce vibe. She wore simple earrings and let her ensemble own the night.

Tara Sutaria

It's summer but who wants a vivid hue to look impressive when white can do it all? The Tadap girl showed up in a body-hugging sleeveless gown that entailed a plunging neckline. She was a glittery treat for our eyes to behold and her accessories were just mind-blowing and extremely complementing.

Alia Bhatt

As though her show of white ensembles weren't enough to prove that she's a fashion maven like no other. Date outfit, we see you! The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress arrived in Spring's must-flaunt print, floral. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the stunning girl was wrapped in Magda Butrym's coordinated set that consisted of a tuxedo-style silk blazer and a strapless bustier ruched dress. They said a look done with rings, earrings, and Christian Louboutin's pointed-toe pumps.

Ananya Panday

Every outfit that gets approval from the Gehraiyaan star goes viral and this sexy sheer offers a moment of envy. Compelling as it was, the thigh-high slit dress was designed with a braided leather belt and was chock-full of embellishments. Tanya Ghavri put this look together for the gorgeous star with ankle-strap black pumps and a clutch.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Name that one couple who knows exactly how to stand out without pushing the envelope. Staying stylish in their element as always, the Sooryavanshi actress dolled up in Alex Perry's mini blue dress with shoulder pads, dangling earrings, ring, and pumps with lustrous embellishments as styled by Ami Patel. Beside her stood her man and the Sardar Udham actor dressed in a monochrome black shirt and trousers which had an added dapper moment with a velvet blazer with floral print and shoes.

Sidharth Malhotra

Showing how to keep the love for black going strong, the Shershaah hero rocked a black leather jacket and paired this up with a white shirt, trousers, and a tie. Did somebody say bring your formal look to life? Here's the only lesson you need.

Varun Dhawan

The only sign you need to make the most perfect outfit out. Looking every bit of suave, he sported a tuxedo that had us saying 'cute' over and again, just look at that satin bow.

Kajol and Karan Johar

Nattier together! The actress and the filmmaker showed that red and black were made to rule and impress. The Dilwale diva opted for an off-shoulder black knee-length dress which she accessorised with gold strappy heels and a chain. Karan was styled by Eka Lakhani in a three-piece set. We can't get enough of the glossy game on his sleeves, and boy, what are those extraordinary shoes?

Manish Malhotra

Indo-chic just does it the designer way. Dressed in his own creation, Manish chose a head-to-toe black look. Let's give credits to big eye-stealing moments owned by the mandarin collared shirt and loafers with colourful embellishments.

Whose look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Shraddha Kapoor: 8 Divas who hit the Holi-yay mode with desi outfits





