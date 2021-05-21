Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday to Katrina Kaif: Celeb approved ways to add the cool camo print to your closet

One of the most popular and coolest prints to pull off is on every celebrity's radar as well!

The military print or camouflage print is a popular fashion choice. It is easy to pull off and non-jarring on the eyes. Not just us, celebrities favour the print as well as it makes for one of the most casual looks that can be styled easily.

Here's how our favourite leading ladies have been styling the camouflage print so far.



One of the simplest and fuss-free ways to style the print is in the form of a jacket. Alia Bhatt knows this only too well. The Brahmastra actress layered a camo printed denim jacket over a simple white tee and denim shorts while at the airport with , giving us the ultimate summer look. Armed with white sneakers and a Dior book tote, it makes for one of the easiest looks to recreate.

Ananya Panday

With athleisure being one of the biggest emerging trends during the pandemic, we aren't surprised that Ananya Panday picked out a pair of informal loose-fitting pants to style with a black bralette. Giving her sporty look an edgy twist, the Khaali Peeli actor completed the look with black stilettos for a promotional look.



A strong advocate of the print, Disha has multiple pairs of pants from jeans to joggers in the print. Not just the basic green shades, she also showed us how to sport the camouflage print in bright shades of pink giving the look a girly twist!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Always making a strong case for chic dressing, Kareena Kapoor picked out a pair of formal foliage green camouflage trousers. She paired this with a crisp, basic white shirt and olive green pumps.



If you're up for giving a sexy twist to the basic print, take inspiration from Malla. She rocked a satin camo printed mid-length dress, making it an unusual but stunning choice for a date night look. Styled with brown pumps, a sling bag and her hair smoothened to perfection.



Want to jazz and glam things up a little? Katrina Kaif's outfit is the perfect solution. Her t-shirt dress with a camouflage print on it bore heavy embellishments and tassels. She styled this with two gold cuffs and statement dangler earrings. A high ponytail finished off this look well.

Kriti Sanon

Giving the camo print a girl-next-door twist is Kriti Sanon. The Raabta actress picked out a simple camouflage printed shirt dress for a night out with friends. Keeping her look casual, she accessorised it with basic white sneakers and a gold cuff.

Who do you think wore the print best? Comment below and let us know.

