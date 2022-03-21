Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday to Katrina Kaif: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the past week

From movie promotions to birthday parties and events, our favourite divas were dressed to the nines in the past week. While some brought in Spring with them with their heavy flora outfits, others chose to shimmer and shine and prove that no outfit is over the top. Quite an eventful week with the release of Bachchhan Paandey, Apoorva Mehta's birthday party and more, take a look at some of the most glamorous outfits from the week gone by.

Alia Bhatt

Sporting florals for Spring, the 29-year-old actress arrived at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash in a Magda Butryum coordinate set that involved a strapless bustier-style ruched dress, silk blazer gold minimal earrings and Christian Louboutin pumps as she struck a pose and showed off her tan skin in the perfect date night outfit.

Ananya Panday

Showing off her slender figure, Panday picked out a sheer black bodycon number with crystal embellishments from Aadnevi's shelves. The thigh-high see-through number hugged her skin. The Gehraiyaan actress who can't get enough of corsets donned a black corset-style bodysuit beneath and rounded off her look with a shimmery clutch and ankle-strap pumps.

Katrina Kaif

All dolled up in one of her go-to designers, the Sooryavanshi star looked stunning in a simple sky blue Alex Perry mini dress with shoulder pads. Dangling earrings and chock-filled embellishments on her pumps added some razzle-dazzle to Kat's otherwise simple look and ensured she stood out as she posed with Vicky Kaushal.

Tara Sutaria

In yet another white number, this time embellished heavily, the Tadap star struck a pose in a Yousef Al Jasmi bodycon white maxi dress with a scoop neckline. Dangling shimmery earrings, hair styled in a sleek ponytail and metallic eyeshadow made for additional dazzle to this outfit. Statement chunky stacked up bracelets and matching pumps rounded off this look.

Kriti Sanon

For the premiere of her film Bachchhan Paandey in Delhi, Kriti cut a stylish figure in a green ruched blue/green bodycon dress from Rare London, which featured a sweetheart neckline. She styled this with a pair of Sophia Webster butterfly stilettos for a feminine look.

Nora Fatehi

Papped looking her stylish best, Nora flaunted her sculpted frame in a bodycon floral column-style dress with a sweetheart neckline and a floor-sweeping train behind her added a flair of drama to the outfit that exuded Summer/Spring vibes.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak star brought on the bling and looked like a million bucks in a body-hugging column-style gown by Manish Malhotra, featuring mosaic-style mirror work. She let her dress do all the talking and opted to go sans accessories.

Shanaya Kapoor

Making a strong case for an easy and relaxed look, the Bedhadak star sported a white slouchy pantsuit from Studio Amelia. Strappy heels in a cream shade and a lariat gold necklace were all she needed to give this look an edge.

Which diva's glam look was your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

