Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon: 6 Celeb-approved colours you must try this spring

Spring is definitely the prettiest time of the year and also the time to give your wardrobe a jolt! The transition to spring inspires a full spectrum of mood-enhancing hues to perk up your closet. The colour trends are rendered in everything from bright hues to soft pastels, reflecting the optimistic feel of the season. This spring, introduce your wardrobe to the dreamiest, wearable colours yet that are all celeb-approved.

1. Soft Lilac

Soft lilac definitely qualifies as a new favourite colour for a lot of fashionistas. If you are not a fan of purple, this shade, which has a touch of sleek, grey undertone and a pastel-like finish will change your mind.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt kept it easy-breezy and yet classy with a rather simple lilac wrap-around dress from the sustainable fashion brand, Summer Somewhere. The linen ensemble provided a very clean and symmetrical silhouette and featured a front tie-up belt that cinched at the waist. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress added a contrasting touch to the outfit by pairing it with yellow strappy heels.

2. Bright Yellow

A bright sunshine yellow ensemble will perfectly resemble the beautiful spring season. It has a wonderfully elegant look to it that makes it feel far more elevated than gold and also more extremely eye-catching, making you the centre of attention wherever you go!

Ananya Panday

Ananya resembled a blooming daisy in an off-shoulder bright yellow corset top teamed with a matching mini skirt, both from Rozie Corsets. With a satin sheen and sweetheart neckline, her corset top had a romantic edge to it. The mini skirt bore two patch pockets, a zipper running along in the centre and a broad waistband with button closure. Ananya styled it up with white lace-up heels and accessories that consisted of contemporary rings and matching earrings.

3. Hot Pink

Somewhere between a fuchsia and magenta lies this brilliant shade of pink, which some might refer to as rhodamine red. It's more purplish than Barbie but still undeniably fun and it holds a lot of power.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s pink bodycon dress definitely released some happy hormones in us. The bubblegum hot pink dress from Alex Perry fit her like a dream and the eye-catching shade definitely made her stand out. The mini dress featured shoulder pads, full sleeves and a square neckline. The dress fit her like a glove and accentuated all her curves in the most subtle way. Sanon teamed the outfit with silver hoop earrings, stacks of fingerings and multi-coloured ankle-strap heels.

4. Neutral Tones

The neutral tones in the past year have been way more upbeat than a classic khaki or tan. These trendy neutral tones are guaranteed to rule the fashion world in 2022 as well and need to be embraced this spring. The trendy shade lies somewhere between a light caramel and coffee colour.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi never disappoints us with her fashion sense. The Gen Z actress went for a more pared down approach as she stepped out in a sultry mini dress in a neutral shade, with a ruched detailing that added texture to the otherwise simple number. Janhvi accessorised the body-hugging, sleeveless dress with minimal silver jewellery pieces. She opted for a link chain and matching rings.

5. Scarlet Red

Scarlet is a bright red colour sometimes with a slightly orange tinge. It is by far the boldest colour that has been quite trendy in this new year and needs to be a part of your spring wardrobe. It is perfect for those days when you want to stand out and make an effortless statement.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika opted for an eye-catching Milo Maria scarlet red dress. The faux leather dress featured a plunging criss-cross halter neck and reached up to her calves. The peekaboo effect in the front ensured that the 83 actress showed just enough skin. The bodycon dress fit the star like a glove and hugged her at all the right places. Since the dress already made enough of a statement with its bright colour and the gorgeous neckline, Deepika skipped on the accessories and simply opted for gold fingerings. She sealed the look with red pointed-toe pumps.

6. Sky Blue

Blue has always been a trendy colour for every season. But this spring, opt for the soft pastels that are soothing to look at. A pastel colour that reminds you of the clear skies on a beautiful day. This colour is sure to put you into a happy and peaceful mood.

Sara Ali Khan

The Pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan never fails to impress us with her fashion sense. She lived up to her title and looked just like a princess in this sky blue tulle gown. The icy blue couture gown featured a square-shaped neckline and was accentuated with multiple ruffled layers and heavy ruffle detailing on the shoulders. The matching belt cinched to her waist and enhanced her demeanour. The Kedarnath actress teamed the high-low hemline dress with shimmering silver heels along with multiple rings and blue nail paint.

