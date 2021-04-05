Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday: Stripes are making a comeback & here's how you can style it like your fav celeb

Take inspiration from your favourite celebrities to look your best in striped outfits this season. Check it out

Stripes have always been in trend especially when it comes to grabbing eyeballs. As much as it’s a safe option to create a statement, there are a million ways you can go wrong with it which is why we’re here with a list of ways you can style your striped outfit. Your favourite celebrities have already given it their stamp of approval and here’s how you can look like them in a jiffy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Vertical stripes always make you look taller but if you also want to make sure that everyone looks at you, go down Bebo’s road. The actress picked out a bright yellow and black striped co-ord and we must say it’s definitely one of our favourite looks by the diva. Doing it Kareena’s way, you should make sure that you keep the rest of the look simple to balance out the OTT striped attire.

Perfect for the summer, Alia Bhatt’s bright co-ord set is a treat to sore eyes. With corsetted top and balloon sleeves giving the perfect vibes for the season, the actress kept the rest of her look chic with strappy heels and a messy ponytail. Truly a perfect way to pick out stripes for the season!

Ananya Panday

Talking about a perfect way to style stripes, Ananya Panday’s recent dinner ensemble is quite the treat. The Student of the Year 2 actress picked out a striped top and styled it with a pair of wide-legged pants that perfectly accentuated her long legs. Summery makeup and messy waves make for a solid look.

Keeping things laid-back and casual, we have Shraddha Kapoor next on our list. The actress picked out a pair of striped pants and styled it with a cropped tee that makes it quite the look to deal with the Mumbai heat. Adding to it, she layered her outfit with a baggy denim jacket as she prepped to board the plane. It’s chic, casual and quite the look that you can recreate in a jiffy.

Going down memory lane, we have this striped blazer and shorts by Katrina Kaif that still stands to be our favourite. So if you’re planning to rock stripes this season, here’s the outfit to lookout for. With the right accessories, this look can turn from great workwear to a party number in minutes.

