Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are obsessed with this shoe trend!

Heels, flats or platforms these Bollywood leading ladies are crushing on the contrast shoe trend. Can we blame them?

We have all been on the trend bandwagon now long enough to know that matching your accessories to your outfits is passe. But as always Bollywood celebrities are kicking it up a notch by pairing bold accessories that contrast the outfit’s colour families and we are diggin’ it. In all honesty, accessories or sometimes the lack thereof could make or break your entire look. There are times when you need to accessorise sparingly and then times when your accessories need to stand out.

If you’re finding it difficult to understand how and when to do either, we have and here to help you out. They are big fans of the contrasting shoe trend and are constantly sporting it with every outfit. Structures suits, minis, sundresses - yep EVERYTHING! So here are a few times Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone really nailed the contrasting footwear trend.

With muted outfits

This one is the easiest one to replicate. If you are wearing a pastel, nude or light monotone outfit, all you need is to pick the brightest shoe you have and pair it with your outfit. Alia has paired a pastel pink dress with neon lime green shoes and even a white sundress with yellow chunky platform heels. DP has also worn a white mini with fiery red pumps. There’s really no going wrong with this version of the trend.

Finding an accent colour

This is another great way to enhance the look of your outfit. Alia does this a lot. While her outfit is extremely busy and print heavy, she paired a yellow pair of strappy heels with the dress. Yellow is the muted colour on the green dress, but the shoes are enhancing the shade. DP wore red pumps with her striped dress.

Completely opposite colour family

DP loves to do this. She will be wearing an outfit which will be entirely from one colour family and just as bold, but then she will take it up a notch and pick footwear that isn’t in the colour wheel but are also the brightest shade in that colour. Here she’s wearing a blue pinstripe suit and she has paired that with neon orange pumps and somehow it looks cohesive! Alia paired her line green and blue ensemble with neon orange barely there heels.

