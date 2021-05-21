Alia Bhatt and desi shararas are a match made in HEAVEN and we have enough proof

While it's the season of lehengas, Alia Bhatt's go-to desi outfit is a sharara and here's proof!

Desi outfits have been revamped in the last few years. While lehengas were a new celebrity obsession, Bollywood actresses are now looking for easier silhouettes that help make a statement and shararas help them do just that. One of the biggest advocates of sharara sets is who time and again shows off new ways to make a statement. Right from a strappy kurta to going all out with traditional jewellery, the actress clearly loves her sharara sets and here’s proof:

One of our favourite looks by the diva, Ms Bhatt picked out this crushed velvet number by Sabaysachi and it’s the perfect pick for the wedding season. While the outfit is a statement in its own, the actress styled it with gold jhumkas, neutral makeup and a sleek ponytail.

Another strappy wonder is this Anita Dongre number that she picked during the promotions of Kalank. With contrasting jhumkas and curled up hair, she definitely looked like a desi pataka.

Over the last few years, she’s picked a lot of stunning looks but this breezy kurta, sharara combo is quite the treat. She proved to the world that you do not need embellishments and heavy embroideries to have all eyes on you and we are in agreement!

Summer weddings are where you can have fun with colours and silhouettes and this Anita Dongre sharara is quite the treat! The sunshine yellow colour adds quirk to the look while the braided hairstyle and glowy makeup adds extra oomph to the look.

Talking about summer weddings, Alia did pick out a white sharara set for her friend’s wedding in Jaipur this season. While colours are her usual go-to, this white flowy number makes for a perfect day-time look. As an added style tip, if you pick a similar outfit, you can always take it a notch higher by playing around with the jewellery.

Most of Alia’s sharara sets have a modern touch to them but this rani pink creation says otherwise. The actress picked out a monochrome look and in true desi sense, the Kalank actress styled it with traditional jewellery that stole the show.

What are your thoughts about shararas? Do you like them? Let us know in the comments section below.

