Alia Bhatt and flowy shararas is a match made in heaven and here's enough proof

Whether she’s promoting a movie or making the most of the festive season, has always been a fan of sharara sets and there’s no denying that! Right from her burgundy velvet number by Sabyasachi to a silver embellished creation by Anita Dongre, the actress has rocked it all! While over the years, she has proved to look good in everything that comes her way, her love for shararas have known no bounds and here’s proof:

We’d like to start off the list with this gorgeous burgundy creation by Sabyasachi. The actress looked every bit exquisite in the velvet number. With statement earrings, an embellished dupatta and a sleek hairdo to go with it, this look was quite the show stealer!

Talking about show-stealers, this black and silver Anita Dongre creation has to be one of the best by the diva so far. The outfit in itself is a statement and when paired with matching silver earrings and hair left down in soft waves, it’s bound to create a statement.

Moving on to simpler, laidback pieces that make a statement, this gorgeous printed number was quite the treat. With contrasting blue and pink shades, the actress styled the look with kolhapuri heels and a matching dupatta that added extra oomph to the look.

If you have your friend’s impending nuptials, here’s the perfect inspiration for you. Alia moved away from her modern shararas to a much more traditional one. The silk number was styled with a statement dupatta, earrings and a sleek bun that would be perfect for any and every festive occasion.

Last but not the least, we have Alia Bhatt making a statement in this breezy strappy number. It’s a must-have in every wardrobe because with the right amount of jewellery you can either dress it up or down depending on the occasion.

