Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani both opt for the oversized shirt and denim shorts combo; Who wore it better?

Alia Bhatt gets papped post her shoot while Kiara Advanigets back from her vacation in a pair of denim shorts and an oversized shirt. Check it out

One thing the past year has taught us is the fact that comfort is key. Gone are the days of dressing up in extravagant clothes just to look good. This year, celebs are making sure to put their best foot forward in some of the easiest yet effortless casuals and the past few days have been enough proof of that. Yesterday, it proved to be no different as we saw both and Kiara Advani making the most of their oversized shirts.

First up, we spotted Alia Bhatt post an ad shoot in the city. She surely made sure to keep things comfortable in a pair of blue denim shorts that showed enough of her long toned legs. She styled it with an oversized white shirt with a high low hem that covered most of her shorts. Adding to the look she ditched her usual sneakers for a pair of hot pink sliders. With her hair neatly pulled back in a bun, the actress covered most of her face with a printed black mask and made the most of her casual day out.

Talking about the oversized shirt and shorts combo, we also spotted Kiara Advani just a few moments later and she seemed to have picked out a rather similar outfit. The actress who returned from her Maldives trip with looked like a diva as she walked out of the airport in a pink shirt. Her oversized wonder featured a similar high low hem but instead of a normal collar, it bore a tie-up detail in the front. She styled it with a pair of white shorts that showed enough of her legs and picked out a pair of metallic pink sneakers to add a sporty touch to the look. Her beachy fringe tote was by her side to add extra oomph to the look while the diva covered most of her face with pink glasses and a mask.

Who do you think styled the shirt and shorts combo better? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan serves 3 stunning looks in under 24 hours and we are in AWE

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×