Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are couple goals in their comfy yet classy airport look: Yay or Nay?

Well, if you can't get over one thing, it is the couples of B-Town. Currently, we are obsessed with our two famous lovebirds, and . We just love how they both travel together in style and give us some major couple goals. From attending weddings to parties to travelling, we love how they both look together. From their vibe to their outfit, everything blends perfectly.

For Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, the couple went to Jodhpur for a short vacation. They were spotted at the airport on their way back to Mumbai, and they looked adorable. They both are true fashion icons as they were on point with their whole comfortable and casual look.

Our rockstar donned a black hoodie along with olive green cargo pants. The hoodie featured a rugged detailing with olive green and white colours on sleeves and edges. He added a slouchy olive green knitted beanie and a backpack on his shoulders. Ranbir completed his comfy style with green and blue sneakers. His plain white mask and black goggles looked perfect with his outfit.

The Razzi actress kept her look comfortable but stylish. She wore an open white shirt with a nude spaghetti top and sky blue boyfriend jeans. The white shirt and the blue jeans had a matching print on them. Alia went for statement golden hoops and rings to accessorise. She completed her outfit with white chunky sneakers. Her expensive white Balenciaga bucket bag worth Rs 73000 grabbed attention. Alia left her wavy hair open with a plain black mask and olive green oval goggles.

What can we say? Both of them pulled off their looks so well. We are crushing hard over their style.

