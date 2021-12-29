Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor define twinning and winning the chicest in winter friendly outfits: Yay or Nay?

Holidays are here! Bored? Never heard of this term this month. People are partying, attending weddings, or there's an uptick in vacation tickets being booked. Either way, people are finding excuses to revel in this season's relaxed vibe. It's more like a treat we all deserve after a year of ups and downs we've been through. Celebs have had a year of ceaseless shoots and this eventually called for short trips this December. We spotted rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at the Mumbai airport yesterday off to a location we're unaware of currently.

Disha Patani is currently by the beach in the Maldives. And, last night, the star couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were photographed all ready to jet set. They sure had our attention. Guess the obvious for us, please? They were twinning in shades of camouflage and that's how their outfits became our instant favourites.

The Raazi actress opted for a grey trench coat, beneath which lies a khaki green top and trousers. We all know that a good old trench is primed to be back every winter and the star showed how amazing it can wrap up one's travel look. It not only defined comfort but it had the cool and charismatic play of orange thanks to the tote that also featured a black leather detail. She kept her accessory choice simple with gold hoop earrings and wore PVC strap heels. Alia had her hair tied and masked up with not just one but two.

Ranbir wore a grey tee which was layered up with a jacket that matched with that of Alia's trousers. This warm number bore brown leather patchwork detailing and a fuzzy, cushiony collar. He left it unzipped and paired this well with straight-fit casual pants that entailed broad pockets and Nike shoes that had the logo in neon pink. He's a fan of the camo print suggests his bag pack and face mask.

