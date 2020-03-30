Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Jigsaw Puzzle: Link the pieces to see the couple’s ethnic look

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor always manage to make heads turn when they step out. However, their most famous photo dates back to Sonam K Ahuja’s wedding reception and their ethnic look is a showstopper. Check out the complete look below.

Among Bollywood couples, and always manage to make headlines when they step out together. Be it their casual appearances or their formal function look, Alia and Ranbir always manage to leave fans gushing over their attire and style. The Brahmastra duo may not have yet weaved their magic on the silver screen, but at several events, they have been seen together and it has been a sight for sore eyes. However, their first appearance together in public dates back to 2018 at Sonam K Ahuja’s wedding reception.

Alia donned a green lehenga while Ranbir sported a white sherwani. The duo stunned everyone with their stunning traditional look and gave us major couple goals. So, we’ve put forth a way for you to put together their look from that evening. Go ahead and solve the puzzle to ace Alia and Ranbir’s ethnic look.

Unscramble the photo of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to complete the look:

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More