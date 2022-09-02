Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor keep their airport style casual and too cute; Yay or Nay?

Is it the holiday season? We'll make it one. We've come prepared to hit the ground running state of mind because a vacation is the best feeling ever as we all know it. There is and will always be a sharp increase for an easygoing style and chic outfits, especially when packing your bags and travelling. Even a fashion-know-it-all wouldn't leave this standard code behind. Now that two celeb references have entered the picture, allow these serves to show you cool looks are never outdated. Check out soon-to-be parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's latest airport outfits.

Counting days for the mega release of Brahmāstra, both Alia and Ranbir were spotted at the Mumbai airport recently all ready to jet off to another city to promote the same movie. They were seen in casuals. The dress effect is as strong as ever and so is their couple style which often carries a tag of comfort and relatable factor. Alia was seen in a Lyn Around mini dress. This black tiered ensemble featured a smocked detail neckline, a keyhole attached to it, full sleeves, cute colourful teddy prints, and a flared skirt. Talk about a dress for a date, brunch, birthday party, or dinner, never forget so pretty and versatile an ensemble. The 29-year-old styled this Rs. 7,141.78 one-piece outfit with blue platform heels, perfectly playing along with the brightest hue. She masked up and tied her hair into a ponytail to sign off her look.

Ranbir too was seen in style staples. He rocked a deep blue t-shirt that had a crew neck and short sleeves. Teamed with blue denim pants, a baseball cap, and white sneakers, he chose to keep his look simple as well. He too wore a mask.

Do you love their outfits? Let us know in the comments below.

