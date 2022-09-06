Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's casual outfits are perfect lessons on how to look too chic; Yay or Nay?

We've all now re-mastered getting back into the swing of things. This is also highly reflected through and through our style game. We don't just stop at going to work now we also pay much attention to what and how we dress up while we talk business, parties, or any sort of catch-ups. Figuring out classy and maximum comfortable outfits is definitely high on our list when shopping or styling ourselves up. To keep you in the vibe for days infinite, this couple-style is just what you need. If you're inclined towards casuals like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, here are two outfits you may want to wear over and over again.

It's easy to bring this idea to life given that dresses and denim are loving the fandom. Feels as though every soul is dressed in these. It might sound specific, but a staple outfit never disappoints. Brahmāstra actors were seen in the city last night and they went all-in with the cool factor as their outfits suggest so. Alia's maternity fashion line is only getting chicer and this Army green lightweight midi dress had a U neckline and a curvy hem. There's no denying the effect and usage of a jacket now given the active chilly days in certain parts of the country. The actress made swore by a cosy formula with a cropped and ribbed jacket that had drop shoulders, an oversized fit, a collar, and double pockets. Her going-out look was simple at its best with PVC clear strappy stilettos, gold mini hoop earrings, and a white mask.

The soon-to-be father rocked a white t-shirt and styled the V neckline number with blue-shaded jeans, red and white sneakers, New York Yankees baseball cap, and a black mask. Now that's like a dapper boy!

Whose outfit do you love the most? Let us know in the comments below.

