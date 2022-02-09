Alia Bhatt in Anjul Bhandari's white saree has us ready for a floral and pastel play in summer: Yay or Nay?

You know we're feelin' the summer vibe extra when pastels are all that you see and can think of. It's been a warm winter and what doesn't get to stay in our vicinity anymore are all the outfits we picked up through the cold days. We're here to wax poetic hues and ensembles that can make a mark and have your day look as bright as the sun. Dressing up for Valentine's Day will soon be a fad once the day is over but wedding celebrations won't see any end. So, what's on our minds, you wonder?

We're here to vouch for sarees that always manage to see the light, thanks to the brimful of elegance it comes with. As established, Alia Bhatt is on a desi rotation for Gangubai Kathiawadi's movie promotions, white is the colour that embodies Gangu's saree choices as the poster portrays, and here's what we were treated to this morning. It's been two days in a row since we've started our morning, so a fresh note. Courtesy of Miss Alia Bhatt. But, this time around Celebrity stylist Ami Patel didn't stick to a monochrome game, rather she switched it up with a pastel play.

The Anjul Bhandari gorgeous cotton saree featured intricate embroidery curated with colourful thread work. With the floral patterns, came a host of delight that can instantly make you look like a divine desi girl. Apt for a daytime Sangeet or wedding muhurtham, Alia's partially sheer saree with a scalloped border was clubbed with a deep v-neckline strappy blouse. It absolutely had our eyes with the eye-soothing hues that ran in stripe patterns along with the beautiful white embroidery and the beaded tassels attached to the hem.

Alia's desi getup was made to look prettier with floral-shaped earrings from Sangeeta Boochra. Her hair was tied into a bun that was further bedecked with roses. We're loving the retro vibe, yesterday it was all about red roses and today she's owning the show with pink roses. Her skin brought a fine dewy glow and had her cheeks blushing so doll-like.

