Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma: 5 B-town actresses who rocked in sustainable fashion trends

This environment day, let's take inspiration from our Bollywood leading ladies and make a conscious effort.

Environment Day is celebrated globally on 5th June to remind us about the importance of nature and how we should not take it for granted. The fashion industry is also doing its bit in helping the environment. Even though fast fashion is affordable it has various loopholes. Sustainable and ethical fashion has now become a major part of the fashion industry. Sustainable fashion trends in 2021 are all about vibrant colours, bold designs, and fun patterns. The lockdown has also encouraged people to create the best looks from the most basic items. B-town has embraced sustainable fashion with open arms. From second-hand clothing, to vegan designs, to upcycled fashion, these trends are ruling in 2021. So take notes from our B-town celebrities who have been supporting slow and sustainable fashion and take a step towards the environment in style.

Count on Alia Bhatt to make ethical fashion look chic. She kept it easy-breezy and yet classy with a rather simple lavender wrap-around dress that still managed to make her the centre of attention. The linen ensemble provided a very clean and symmetrical silhouette and featured a front tie-up belt that cinched at the waist. This look was the epitome of minimalism and yet the actress carried it like she owned the room! The Udta Punjab actress added a contrasting touch to the outfit by pairing it with yellow strappy heels.

Shraddha Kapoor made sustainable fashion look super stylish as she wore a printed jumpsuit by Edelinlee. The Edelinlee team operates ethically to minimise our environmental footprint and promotes positive social practices across their business. The ensemble was decked in stripes along with a featherline vertical pattern. A matching double buckle belt cinched at her waist and added a structured silhouette. She teamed the outfit with silver chandelier earrings and matching pumps.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was seen draped in an elegant saree by Kerala based designer, Jebsispar whose brand revolves around sustainability and upcycling. The white handloom saree was adorned in vibrant red hand block prints. It was paired with a high-neck blouse featuring full sleeves. The actress completed the look with a pair of traditional jhumkas and a statement gold necklace.

Anushka Sharma looked bold and beautiful in a jumpsuit by designer Nimish Shah who owns the brand, Shift. Shift has an eco-friendly approach to the business of fashion. They use many different types of sustainable materials and fabrics. The Khaki jumpsuit looked comfortable yet extremely classy. It featured a baggy fit and a matching belt that cinched at the waist. The Zero actress maintained the monochrome outfit with matching sneakers.

Deepika has recently become a brand ambassador for Levi’s new range of jeans. The new statement-making jeans feature the Waterless Technology that saves upto 96% of water used in the finishing process. The fabric will also be highly sustainable made from recycled wood pulp. Deepika looks gorgeous as always as she is seen posing in skinny Levi’s denims paired with a simple white top and blue sneakers.

Which actress inspires you to go sustainable with your fashion choice? Let us know in the comments below.

