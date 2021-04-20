Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma: 5 minimal accessories to elevate your desi look and be the perfect wedding guest

While weddings now are all about keeping it low, here's how you can make a statement by opting for simple yet subtle classic accessories.

While new restrictions are brought into place, weddings have become smaller and more intimate with closer and lesser people in attendance. If you're one of those heading out for an intimate ceremony and don't want to look too over-the-top but still make a statement, we have you covered! Simple yet elegant accessories ought to do the trick and ensure you stand out. Take a cue from these celebrities on how to sport the look.



A simple way to elevate your look this wedding season is to add a minimal accessory to your outfit. Alia Bhatt did just that with a simple floral maang tikka that was in a contrasting shade to her outfit. She sported this with no other accessory and let this simple one do all the talking.



If a maang tikka is too small for you, bring in the dazzle and glam like Anushka Sharma did with this statement diamond and pearl necklace. If you're wearing a deep neck for the function, a statement yet minimal piece like this ought to draw attention but will still look classy and clean.



The queen of Bollywood and statement earrings, DP knows how to make jaws drop and eyes pop with her strong accessory game. She just can't seem to get enough of oversized earrings and we're taking a note or two from her. Keep away from necklaces, maang tikkas or any other kind of jewellery and make a bold statement with earrings like Deepika Padukone often does.

Kriti Sanon

The above ideas are too low key for you? Elevate your look further by picking out a large ring that matches your earrings, maang tikka or necklace, like Kriti Sanon did. Large rings are unusual and this piece is bound to grab eyes and lots of attention, without demanding it.

Tara Sutaria

Once you're done with accessorising highlight your accessories by keeping your hair away from your face. While a simple chignon or top knot usually does the trick, make a desi statement by adding flowers to your bun for the ultimate desi girl look. Tara Sutaria's look is the perfect one to take inspiration from for intimate ceremonies.

Which look are you most inspired by and excited to try out? Comment below and let us know.

