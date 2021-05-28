Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma: 5 Times Bollywood divas took us back in time with their show stopping red sarees

Red sarees are a classic and have the power to look good on any and every occasion. Check it out

Red sarees have an iconic place in the hearts of Bollywood fans. It instantly takes us back to when Sushmita Sen walked down the college campus in Main Hoon Na with wind flying in her hair and iconic file in hand. Fashion since then has come a long way but red sarees still stands to be a classic and iconic piece in every Bollywood actress’s closet and here’s proof!

First, on our list, the Highway actress let her red Sabyasachi drape do all the talking and kept her hair and makeup to a minimum. Draped in a classic manner, the tulle wonder bore floral embroideries all over while a pair of statement traditional earrings accessorised her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Taking us back to the ’90s and the chiffon saree era, we have Janhvi Kapoor rocking a Manish Malhotra drape with an embroidered strappy blouse. The loosely draped pallu definitely gives off the quintessential Bollywood vibe while the voluminous wavy mane adds more to the look.

Keeping the same 90’s vibe alive, Deepika Padukone picked out a flowy saree and draped it over a halter neck blouse. The simplicity of the saree was elevated with a statement layered necklace while a puffy ponytail and dramatic eyeliner gave off yester-year vibes.

One of the very few divas who knows her way around a saree, Katrina Kaif definitely stole the show with this Anita Dongre drape. The actress styled her printed wonder with a simple strappy blouse while a bindi and sleek hair rounded off her look.

Moving away from the 90’s chiffon wonders, Anushka Sharma picked out a red saree and styled it with traditional elements. A sleek bun, sindoor, statement desi earrings, her chooda and kohl-rimmed eyes made for a stunning look in itself.

Whose red saree would you pick? Let us know in the comments section below.

