Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma to Shilpa Shetty: Divas who hit up incredibly pretty pink maxi dresses

If you're happy and you know it, go pink! May we add another very summery detail? Do this with maxi dresses. Fashion gods are big fans of this as to go breezy is all that matters this season. Think of how pink has always stood a chance and is still so sought for. The colour is so flawless that you were to maximise your closet without this pretty piece, you're missing out tremendously on a love so pretty. Here's how your stars embraced maxi dresses in every glam way out there. Get in on the fool-proof style side already!

Alia Bhatt

Here's another check-in you need to make before you board your flight. Pick something that screams 'slaying it'! This salmon pink maxi dress was the Brahmastra star's airport fit. The deep V-neck attire stayed comfy and chic with a matching blazer worn over it and rounded out smooth with a Chanel tote bag, black sunnies and sports shoes.

Anushka Sharma

Look. Stop. Swoon. Repeat! That's the glorious charm of a sequin maxi dress isn't it? The Sultan actress picked out a Temperley London ensemble that featured full sleeves and a close-neck. She gave this party outfit an edgy statement with ankle-strap white Alexandre Birman stilettos.

Janhvi Kapoor

A maxi dress, a story we can't get enough of. But, wait, here's much to sing praises to. For starters, the Prabal Gurung maxi length and billowy silhouette. Those double straps, V-neck and colourful stripes are as beauteous as they can get. Tanya Ghavri sealed up the Dhadak star's promotional look with gold hoop earrings, peep-toe pumps and chunky bracelet. Bae, where's my date invite at or you can just make one right now.

Shilpa Shetty

Love is the air but what about oomph? Get date-ready real quick with this maxi attire. That's where a bodycon dress like this needs to step in. The Hungama 2 actress rocked a satin number from Daska that bore both a collared shirt with a tie-up detail and an A-line skirt made to look sensous with a midriff-baring detail. Cut-outs are the rage and what better than this to help you steal the show? Her Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps look striking gold!

Khushi Kapoor

Maxi dress, but make it flirty, cutesy and spiffy! Now these are pure goals. Bring it to life with this Charmaine blush pink dress. The House of CB bodycon attire as seen on the 21-year-old came with a cowl neckline and noodle straps. She put them all like team perfection with hoop earrings, rings, and pink heels that bore jelly-like broad straps.

Whose look do you want to replicate? Let us know in the comments below.

