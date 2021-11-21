Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty to Bhumi Pednekar: Who wore what at Anushka Ranjan Kapoor & Aditya Seal's sangeet

Wedding season is here and Bollywood celebrity weddings are our favourite to indulge in! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa wed in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal are all set to tie the knot soon. Their sangeet took place last evening in Mumbai and saw some of the top celebrities in attendance.

Here's a peek at who wore what to look their desi best at the event.

The couple left fans dazzled as they shone brightly in Manish Malhotra ensembles. The bride-to-be rocked a bright red full-sleeve crop top styled with a pair of high-waisted flared pants and a dupatta paired with jewellery from Manish Malhotra's collection. Seal on the other hand opted for a black kurta with an additional bedazzled sequin coat over it.

The sister of the bride Akansha Ranjan Kapoor looked ravishing in an ink blue lehenga with silver mirror work. Her blouse featured a square neckline and her hair was pulled back into a messy ponytail for the perfect bridesmaid look.

Alia Bhatt was also present at the event and she looked stunning in a neon and pink Manish Malhotra lehenga. Her unusual blouse featured an upside-down sweetheart neckline that bore her midriff and toned torso. A pair of chaandbali earrings and her hair styled into messy waves completed the diva's look.

Athiya Shetty also made an appearance at the sangeet. She looked pristine in a pastel yellow bedazzled saree with Swarovski crystals and silver embroidery. Her saree also featured a feathered hem in the same yellow shade, paired with a high neck blouse from designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock's collection. A silver maang tikka and her hair styled in a half-up manner completed her look.

Bhumi Pednekar who is also close friends with the bride-to-be was in attendance. She rocked a silver and gold lehenga from Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor's shelves. Her blouse featured a tassel hem and she sported a sheer dupatta over the outfit. Her lehenga was all things glittery and ensured she shone brightly in it. Her hair was left open and a pair of silver statement earrings, blush pink cheeks and brown lips completed her look.

Looking wedding-ready, Raveena Tandon picked out a colourful lehenga by Mayyur Girotra for the event. Her pastel number featured colourful floral work all over and she accessorised the look with a statement choker and matching earrings. The former actress' hair was pulled back into a sleek bun to complete her desi look.

Vaani Kapoor looked her glamorous best in an Arpita Mehta lehenga for the event. Her blouse featured intricate mirror work and was paired with a pastel green lehenga with a matching sheer dupatta. A statement kundan and emerald necklace, matching earrings and hair set free completed the diva's look.

Ace designer and beauty mogul Masaba Gupta was also present at the event. She sported a white halter-neck blouse paired with a black and white striped saree with a thick gold border. Hair pulled back and an elegant choker neckpiece rounded off her look.

Sussanne Khan looked pretty in a white lehenga with colourful floral work all over. The bralette-style blouse was paired with a matching dupatta and a statement silver necklace with a large ruby on it. Her cropped hair was styled to one side and defined eyes completed her look.

Designer Manish Malhotra who created the bride and groom-to-be's outfits was also present at the event. He looked dapper as always in a black kurta and jacket from his own shelves, paired with white pants and black dress shoes.

What are your thoughts on all the outfits from the eventful night? Comment below and let us know.

