Alia Bhatt beats the Monday blues with pink in a casual one shoulder top and mom jeans; YAY or NAY?

has been a fashion icon since she stepped foot into the B-town industry. From her stunning date-night looks to her dazzling bridesmaid attires, Alia Bhatt has been a fashion inspiration for all young girls and aspiring fashionistas! The actress has the ability to pull off any look with ease and confidence.

From her impeccable acting skills and her ability to effortlessly get into any role to her resplendent fashion skills and dress sense - Alia Bhatt is an ultimate package and the most-loved in the B-town industry. Most of the outfits that Alia Bhatt dons are fun, lightweight and eye-catching. Each outfit of hers reflects her playful and chirpy personality. Apart from her red carpet and bridesmaid looks, Alia is especially popular for her street style and her casual wear. Her casual, everyday outfits are just as stylish as her red carpet looks.

Alia recently blessed our feeds and added a sense of joy into our lives when she posted a sunkissed picture of herself from a road trip, posing by a lake while being surrounded with greenery. She also captioned the picture stating how we learn the way, while we’re on the way and how we must also take pictures while doing so.

The ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ actress was seen dressed in a cute bubblegum pink one-shoulder top from a homegrown conscious clothing brand called ‘Summer Somewhere’. The brand is owned by Alia’s best friend Meghna Goyal. It is trendy, affordable, timeless with cool girl staples that leave behind a hint of summer romance. The ribbed crop top with an asymmetrical neckline, costing Rs.1,590 enhanced her petite frame and upgraded her basic look. Alia teamed the top with high-waisted light-washed mom jeans that featured a ripped knee on the right leg.

Alia let the basic look be as casual and minimal as possible as she simply accessorised it with small golden hoop earrings. She sealed the ensemble with navy blue peep-toe flats that added a contrasting touch to the attire.

The ‘Brahmastra’ actress went for a natural look as she simply wore dewy makeup with some light blush on her cheeks and a dab of pink lipstick. She left her locks open in messy, natural-looking waves with highlights of light brown in them.

Did you like Alia Bhatt's casual look?

