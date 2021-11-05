Alia Bhatt is a beauty in blue as she celebrates Diwali in Sabyasachi's bandhani lehenga: Yay or Nay?

As we lit diyas, candles and decorated our homes with rangolis the whole country lit up yesterday with happiness. We were all dressed up in our ethnic avatars, exchanging sweets and greetings among our relatives and loved ones and it was no different for Alia Bhatt either. She was dressed in a pretty lehenga and was pure festive goals that had some of us looking forward to up our fashion game.

Lehengas have been our go-to for festivals and so this Diwali, it would be hard to give it a miss. Alia Bhatt in a royal blue lehenga by Sabyasachi happens to show that they are never to go out of style. Aren't we already fans of the designer and his dreamy creations? And Alia always manages to look flawless in every picture. Her stylist, Ami Patel put her in this royal blue set that comprised an elbow length blouse, a matching skirt and a dupatta. The whole attire featured bandhani print all over and her backless blouse came with a deep V neckline with gold sequins running along the borders and a tie-up detail. The dupatta and the skirt also bore a thick gold border that only elevated the outlook of the garb.

As splendid as she looked, her simple makeup always steals the show. Alia never goes OTT and her accessories are always kept minimal. Statement jhumkas in red and gold from Sabyasachi Jewellery looked fabulous. Her hair was parted from the centre in soft waves while she sported a dash of orange eyeshadow with kohl-lined eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks and soft pink lips. A tiny blue bindi sealed her look.

We absolutely loved her Diwali look. What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments.

