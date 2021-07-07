Alia Bhatt in blue wedding ready ensembles proves they are all about happy days and leaves no room for gloom

Dress your way to happiness in shades of blue and own each wedding-friendly attire. They’re simple and involve no tricks, just impressive looks.

There’s a reason why fashion obsessives can’t fail to grasp references from ’s Instagram handle before planning on what works as a good outfit for a wedding that’s approaching soon. The young and supremely talented star ensures to up her style ante every single time she walks into a wedding as a bridesmaid or a guest. Can we take a moment to reel back to 2019? There was a day when the Highway actress ringed in the pleasant blues in a Manish Malhotra saree at her BFF’s D-day.

Are you looking forward to colouring your closet with all shades of blues? We have good news for you, we’ve done our homework and picked a few leaflets from Alia’s gram that will show you what enchanting dresses are all about.

Need a wee break from gowns? Try a cobalt blue sharara set. The Raazi starlet donned a monochrome Manish Malhotra ethnic number that was designed with a dupatta outlined with intricate beads and a blouse that bore the same beadwork. The dupatta was draped right to mimic a saree finish. Don’t skip your choker, mango tikka, and a hand chain bracelet.

What’s the best match for an arctic blue lehenga? Sing praises to yellow or find a better match, we won’t wait cause this has to be the perfect one in town. The Anita Dongre lehenga set entailed a voluminous skirt that featured silver floral print, a sleeveless yellow embroidered top, and an organza blue dupatta that bore a yellow border. Pick a potli bag and smile away!

How ready are you on a scale of 1-10 to make it a memorable day? Perfect for reception, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania opted for an Atelier Zuhra gown that glistened with a mirror and was tailored with a close neck and opened up from the waist into a pleated voluminous flare.

The Kalank star chose a blue and white duo that looked dreamy and so ethereal. The Manish Malhotra lehenga was crafted with geometrical motifs and a silver sparkly border, while the sleeveless blouse was adorned with blue embellishments similar to the dupatta. An advocate of no necklace looks, she wrapped the wedding night ensemble with statement earrings and a potli bag.

