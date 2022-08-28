Alia Bhatt brings all the chic to love in a MoonRay jeans and Jodi wrap dress; Yay or Nay?

You're the chicest and you know it, yeah? But, how do you keep this dynamic alive? Fashion trend books and celebrity-approved outfits aren't hard to follow and sometimes we just love to pull off anything our instincts hint at. Just in case you missed these good gems, here's a closer look and decodes of how to put together two outfits that are worthy of being kept on deck for a cool lunch and date outing. Alia Bhatt is all out and about promoting the Brahmāstra movie and how convinced are we to swear by the rule of thumb that a cool and comfy style is non-discountable? You will know in a bit.

Is it us just us or do you feel that sunshine is making a no-show case? Well, we'd love to still soak up the rays but the deal about summer fashion is that it doesn't let you move past its buzz or somehow makes certain outfits wearable all year round. Here's your spiffy Sunday fashion dose. If you're a loyal member of the jeans club, consider this tailor-made for you. Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania picked out denim study scribble pants from Moonray for Alia. The Rs. 11,900 wide-leg two-toned pants featured a high-waist, typography print, and contrast stitch detail. What also made this casual look a completely chic one was the beige shirt with its sleeves rolled up and ribbed spaghetti top placed beneath it. The starlet's look was also rounded off with hoop earrings, rings, and Cai's braided jute heels.

This is the season to wear a maxi dress because why not? A mini dress easily reminds us of the warm days gone by but ready to comfort us is a full-length dress so we might as well use it to our advantage. Looking lovely in a Boondi dress from the Jodi Life is the 29-year-old. This breezy red hand clamp dyed attire worth Rs. 10,490 featured a black polka dot print, flared sleeves, an overlap closure, and a bow tie-up. Alia wore her look fabulously right with gold mini hoop earrings and rings.

Which is your favourite outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria to Sara Ali Khan: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week