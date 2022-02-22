Alia Bhatt brings white & a fab colour play together with Itr by Khyati Pande's polka dot saree: Yay or Nay?

It's sort of apparent that summer is trying to reach us. When you see warmer hues and shorter hemlines being celebrated, this marks the arrival of a new season. So full of hope sartorially as well, it's best to look for an ensemble that has its pillars centered around the right mix of elegance and chicness. What we have in mind for a while is the undying beauty of white sarees and where's the lie when we call these a forever investment? Dream of attending a Haldi or cocktail party with a regal white saree and tell us you won't hop on the 'to-wear-on-loop' mode.

Waking up to a mighty set of glam has become a routine with Alia Bhatt and Celebrity stylist Ami Patel rolling out looks in white outfits. In today's episode of what happened in Delhi, the 28-year-old actress is all hooked on her movie promotions and chose to make a diva move in a beautiful saree. Leave it to the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress who shows how to embrace white in all its glorious forms from its plain, simple self to an extra-appealing one that brings with it a throw of colours. With a red vintage car as the backdrop, the starlet looks truly bright and fabulous in Itr by Khyati Pande's unicorn sheer saree.

We had you at unicorn? Pay close attention and you'll know semi-hand-block printed polka dots are all the love. Having appeared mini-sized and coloured in shades of blue, red, yellow, and so on, this silk organza saree also featured a very pretty lace border. She wore this attire with a matching strappy blouse with a V-neckline. Looks like her hairdo cancelled out roses this time and it was side-parted with the wavy texture winning and how! It was gracefully accessorised with circular Polki and tourmaline earrings from House of Shikha. A bindi, a red pout, and freckles made for a dreamy look.

