Alia Bhatt can't get enough of mini dresses: 6 Times she showed how to wear the outfit in every shade & print

Not just in pastel tones, but Alia Bhatt loves wearing mini dresses in every colour and pattern. Take a look!

The one actress who has time-and-again proved herself to the masses and her fans when it came to her acting abilities, is . With her on-screen performances in films like Highway, Udta Punjab and Gully Boy, Aloo won hearts all over.

Her style too is something her fans love looking at and getting inspired by. The actress can't get enough of pastels and ethnic wear. But when need be, she does experiment. Alia also loves her mini dresses and showing off her toned legs. Take a look at 6 of our favourite looks so far.

While promoting Gully Boy, Alia wore this light pastel pink strapless bustier zip-up dress that featured a long train from the waist. She gave us lessons on colour blocking by pairing this with bright leaf green heels. Her hair was parted in the centre and styled in a slick back manner ensuring she looked chic.

Another pastel look we can't get enough of is Alia in this purple mini wrap dress that she styled with neon three-strap stilettos. With her hair styled into bouncy loose waves, she looked radiant and happy.

Taking a break from single-tone looks, Alia also opted for a simple tartan shirt dress that she styled with a tan belt that cinched her waist. The distressed hem of the outfit added an edgy twist to her look.

Another look from her Gully Boy promotions we love is this blazer dress with a hot pink patch on her sleeves. Styled with thigh-high boots and bouncy waves, she looked fresh as a daisy in this.

A silhouette she seems to love is blazer dresses. She sported yet another one that was styled unusually with multiple buttons and a slit in front. Styled with silver stilettos and tousled locks, she exuded boss lady vibes in this outfit.

Making a strong case for floral outfits, Alia also sported a silk botanical printed oversized dress that she styled with neon yellow stilettos. Her hair was styled into tousled bouncy waves yet again ensuring she looked fresh.

Which of Alia's mini dresses is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

