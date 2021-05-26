Alia Bhatt can't get enough of minty pastel outfits: All the times she wore the hue in pantsuits, salwar suits

If there is one actress who can't get enough of pastels and has been sporting the summer colour of the year, it is Alia Bhatt.

Mint green is undoubtedly the colour of the season. From fashion bloggers to influencers and even celebrities who can step out on the international front, have been sporting the hue in subtle ways.

Always on-trend, is one person who seems to have had faith in the simple summer shade before it became big! From pantsuits to salwar suits, here are all the ways she's sported the colour so far.

At one point, pantsuits were all the rage, so much so that it was every celebrity's go-to airport attire. Looking like they meant business as they went about their business, was the new norm. Following suit, Alia picked out a pastel, minty green pantsuit that she styled with a matching tank top and white accessories at the airport.

One of Alia's favourite things to wear is a simple kurta styled with sharara pants. It comes as no surprise that the diva took the opportunity to sport her favourite outfit in the pastel summer hue. The minimal white embroidery on her kurta and simple earrings made it the perfect outfit to take to an informal event.

When it's not ethnic wear, Alia is often spotted in simple, staple summer dresses. This mint-green number that she wore for Christmas celebrations back in 2019 for the Kapoor's Christmas party with , was perfect for the occasion. With dramatic sleeves and an A-line silhouette, we love how she wore this with a Santa hat!

Need proof that Alia can't get enough of desi outfits? She sported this pastel green Anarkali styled with churidar pants. A matching dupatta and gold shoes completed this simple yet elegant look.

Which of her pastel mint green outfits is your favourite? Are you a fan of the summer hue? Comment below and let us know.

