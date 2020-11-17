Alia Bhatt can't get enough of pink lehengas: 3 Times she showed us how to rock the look

The actress has time and again proved that she can't get enough of the subtle and feminine pink shade. Here are the three times she took the traditional route in the outfit.

has spent so much time in the limelight, that she knows what looks good on her now. The actress has experimented with numerous styles, colours and silhouettes and has finally settled down on the subtle pink shade that she often sports even when there is no occasion. The Sadak 2 actress who is also extremely fond of traditional attire, has time and again merged the two, sporting pink lehengas in different ways. Here are three times her outfits won our hearts!

The diva picked out a lovely creation by ace designer Manish Malhotra for her first look. It bore a heavily sequined bright pink blouse that she paired with a colourful floral pink skirt with a simple plain dupatta over it. Gold jhumkis and her hair styled into glossy waves completed her look that is perfect for any bridesmaid to wear, this wedding season!

Alia's second look involved yet another floral piece by designer Anushree Reddy. She played bridesmaid for her best friend's wedding in the outfit. Her ruffle crop top bore pretty floral motifs in shades of red and pink and paired it with a matching skirt. Despite the low neckline, Bhatt went sans dupatta and accessorised her look with statement earrings, a massive ring and a simple potli.

For her third look, this Diwali, Alia picked out a simple rose pink lehenga that was custom made for her by Madhurya Creations. It bore embroidery done by 13 karigars during the lockdown period of drawings made by children! Safe to say, Alia Bhatt killed the look in the pretty lehenga that came with a touching message!

Which of her looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :instagram Alia Bhatt

