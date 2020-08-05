Alia Bhatt celebrates Raksha Bandhan with the Kapoors in Anita Dongre: Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt keeps things simple in a desi printed kurta set by Anita Dongre as she celebrates Raksha Bandhan with the Kapoors. Check it out

is often seen celebrating festivals and hanging out with the Kapoors and the past is enough proof of it. While the Kapoors are known for dressing up and always showing up in some of the most gorgeous ensembles, Alia leaves no stone unturned in this department. She always makes sure to look her best and this time around it proved to be no different!

For the Raksha Bandhan celebration at the Kapoors, Alia Bhatt was seen posing alongside the whole family in a simple printed kurta by Anita Dongre. The actress who arrived wearing a mask with boyfriend, made quite the statement! The whole family was dressed down in breezy desi attire and by the looks of it, Alia's look was right on point!

She styled her blue printed kurta with a pair of white Palazzo pants that featured textured details around the hem. She kept her makeup to a minimum and styled her hair in a bun as she arrived at the Kapoor household.

Tara Sutaria was also in attendance there who kept things casual in a pair of jeans and white blazer combination. She was seen arriving with boyfriend, Aadar Jain.

What do you think of her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

