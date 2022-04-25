Alia Bhatt is a chic star in Alex Perry's co-ord mini skirt and t-shirt set; Yay or Nay?

Don't save the glam things in life only for when in need to look best-dressed. This can be your every day when you have outfits that look practical and chic in equal measure. Think away from a sparkling and a breezy day, don't tell us you want another dress, it's just everywhere. Looking for something beyond these summer must-haves won't dial down the glamour but it could just surprise you. Celebs are proving that coordinated sets are the It outfits and here's the kind of look we love.

Alia Bhatt was photographed outside last night and she showed us the new staple. The fashion sphere is obsessed with a vibrant colour wheel at the moment and so this is the hero set that can make for your next dinner look. Mrs. Kapoor opted for Alex Perry's oversized Ace tee with a close-neck and short sleeves. This lycra comfy number was teamed with a cute Logan ruched low-rise mini skirt which had a body-hugging silhouette. Both designed with lycra, these came in shades of blue and pink. Side note: It costs approximately Rs. 99, 687.24, heavy on the swanky, but fabulous side too.

The snake-skin printed combo was kept simple albeit super-chic as she refused to overdo this look with accessories for there were no earrings or a necklace seen. True to her minimalistic style approach, her night's look too had just textured white flip-flops. Her sleek glossy hairdo projected a bun at the back and her eyes looked pretty with kohl and a pink pout nailed her makeup.

Is this look a YAY or NAY?

