Alia Bhatt continues her white streak in a white saree and shoulder grazing danglers; Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt has been a fashion icon since she stepped foot into the B-town industry. From her stunning date-night looks to her dazzling bridesmaid attires, Alia Bhatt has been a fashion inspiration for all young girls and aspiring fashionistas! The actress has the ability to pull off any look with ease and confidence.

From her impeccable acting skills and her ability to effortlessly get into any role to her resplendent fashion skills and dress sense, Alia Bhatt is an ultimate package and the most-loved in the B-town industry. Most of the outfits that Alia Bhatt dons are fun, lightweight and eye-catching. While promoting her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actress has made sure to keep her character alive by dressing up in only white attires during the promotions. She is rocking one white saree look after another, and her recent one is definitely in our top 3!

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself wearing a white embroidered saree as she promoted her film in Kolkata. The beautiful, sheer muslin jamdani weave saree was from the shelves of Madhurya Creations. The jamdani weave originates from the West Bengal region and the famous Sufi poet Amir Khusro compares it to the skin of the moon. The pristine white cotton saree was embroidered with intricate thread work done all over the drape, pleats and the pallu of the six yards. It was teamed with a white sleeveless blouse that featured a cropped length and a plunging V neckline.

Styled by Ami Patel, the ensemble was teamed with striking accessories, balancing the minimal look of the drape. She chose statement layered silver earrings adorned with multi-coloured gemstones and pearls from Abhilasha Jewellery, a matching ring, and nude peep-toe pumps with golden straps.

Alia tied her hair in a side-parted sleek braided bun adorned with white roses, another styling staple of her Gangubai looks. In the end, a glossy pink lip shade, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, filled-in brows, and a dewy base make-up completed her elegant look.

What do you think of Alia’s white saree look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

