Alia Bhatt contrasted her all white desi outfit with a Rs 1.69 RED Gucci tote at the airport: Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt has always known how to make headlines. Be it for her fashionable looks, statements or love life. The 28-year-old actress also has an enviable collection of handbags and accessories that she often sports while heading out and when she's dressed down. Yesterday, Alia was papped at the Mumbai airport and showed off her latest addition to her handbag collection.

The Brahmastra actress sported an all-white desi look at the airport. It featured a simple off-white white kurta with a white lace hem, paired with matching palazzo pants. A pristine clean white mismatched dupatta thrown over her shoulder and a pair of heel juttis completed the diva's look. A pair of elegant silver jhumkis and a bright red tote bag accessorised this airport look well.

Alia's bright red tote bag commanded attention almost instantly. The Gucci 100 large tote bag made for the perfect choice to throw her essentials into. Crafted from red felt, the Hibiscus red bag is a piece from the brand that pays homage to Gucci establishing itself as "One of the most influential fashion houses", according to the brand's website. The bag, priced at 1980 Euros which roughly converts to Rs 1.69 lakh, features the lyrics of the song, You got Good Taste by I. Rorschach and L. Interior. The lyrics read, This one's dedicated to all you Gucci bag Gucci carriers out there it's called you got good taste.

Sporting the bag that was made in Italy and is currently sold out, Alia Bhatt proved that she indeed has good taste!

