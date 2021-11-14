Alia Bhatt is the coolest jet setter in an Alexander Wang sweatsuit and Gucci bag: Yay or Nay?

Sweatsuits have always made history from letting you lounge in style and comfort to helping you jet off on a sweet escape, call it your best and cosy bud for days. You may have pushed this away from your life these days but what could ever layer you up better when it's too cold weather? You know not everything is as promising as it looks but this one’s a fire we mean a sure-fire in the winter.

Turn on that sweatsuit mode and put yourself in the super-hot state of mind just like Alia Bhatt. The 28-year-old star returned to Mumbai on Saturday dressed in a black co-ord set. She went monochrome in a black Alexander Wang velvet sweatshirt and track pants. The crew neck outfit bore a logo detail that was embellished with mini crystals. The Rs. 57,468.69 number also entailed ribbed cuffs and hem. Alia teamed it with Rs. 53,007.99 matching track pants that featured two pockets, a waistband, and cuffs made with elastic.

The Kalank actress accessorised her travel look with the Gucci 100 red tote bag that costs approximately Rs 1.69 lakh. The Hibiscus bag had lyrics of the song, “You got Good Taste” printed on it in black. Alia went all simple with her sleek hair left free and had her eyes done with kohl. Hoop earrings, a black mask, and white sneakers put the final chic touch.

Would you love to travel look as stylish as Alia? Let us know in the comments below.

