Alia Bhatt to Dakota Johnson: 7 stars who showed black strapless gowns scream party the loudest

We may have worn black gowns countless times and though it feels like these have been done to death, what's with its ever-pleasing and no passé charisma that draws us back to these when we want to party? If you, just like us, aren't done with the idea of sporting gowns, the strapless ones because we like it hot, let's get you to clean your all-red closet and store more black that seems a great idea for the season. Let's see how double or triple-takes you'll do with these in just a matter of a week from Christmas to New Year's.

Whether you have a classic gown ready or not, here are must-note-down style tips that can make even the simplest ensemble look it's very best and pretty. From Hollywood to Bollywood beauties, you'll find your reasons below to be fully consumed by the party life. Thanks to this saviour of a celebrity-approved edit.

Let's start with the 46-year-old queen who has been lauded for her stellar red carpet looks. An absolute beauty, Angelina Jolie decked up in a velvet strapless Atelier Versace gown that looked so voluminous and had a belt that blended well. The thigh-high slit attire also entailed an asymmetrical neckline and signing off this look with peep-toe heels sure was an exceptional idea.

The queen of avant-garde looks, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Shantanu and Nikhil gown can be for the one who doesn't do subtle. Look at the leather belt that looks all things love, we dig the details here. Wear the body-hugging gown with sunnies, a badass look done right!

Tara Sutaria's signature style revolves around everything white, but to see her in black is as glorious as it can get. Dressed divine in a Marmar Halim gown that had a thigh-high slit, it looked quite dramatic with the flare. She looked party-ready with pointed-toe embellished pumps.

On one side we see ourselves sitting snug with winter-friendly ensembles and then there's Deepika Padukone who's heating things doubly and how. For an award ceremony, the 35-year-old picked out Yanina Couture's deep v-neckline gown. Whilst her slender figure was on display, she made yet another mark with the textured and ruffled tulle hand accessories. Her earrings and necklaces followed the suit of keeping the elegance factor high.

Corset gowns are making waves and we're hoping you've already kickstarted your journey with all things oomph. Meaning, this strapless gown donned by Dakota Johnson for the Toronto International Film Festival is every fashion fanatic's delight. This Dior gown bore a structured bodice that was partially laced with sheer and the tiered tulle which opened with much charm made her look like a modern-day princess. Pick a simple necklace and you will look as magical as ever.

When you know the internet acts up time and again, know that Hailey Bieber is the reason behind the traffic. Her outfits do not take too long to make a noise and her Met Gala 2021's black gown with a twist of eccentricity looked striking gold. Nobody loves a too-seen, done-that neckline and this Saint Laurent number with a curvy neckline adorned with sparkly embellishments looked amazing. A change we'd all use.

Whoever told this the season to sparkle sure had Alia Bhatt's corset gown by Ralph and Russo in mind. Flares, sweetheart neckline, embellishments, satin ribbons, and the floor-sweeping train, can't pick a single detail as our favourite. What a beauty!



Whose look would you like to re-create? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Malaika Arora showed us how to get ready and go risqué in red dresses this party season