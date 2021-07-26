Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: 5 Actresses who graced our eyes with elegant ruffle sarees

Ruffles have been a raging trend since last year and they have managed to stay put in 2021 as well. With innovation in design for ethnic wear on the rise, the designers have been experimenting with different western pleats. Every Indian Bollywood designer is trying to add a little bit of urbanity to every traditional outfit they are designing. Ruffles are a great trend to incorporate in your sarees as they not only look super stylish but also extremely adorable with a sense of youth and feminism. If you are looking for the perfect saree for your best friend's wedding wherein you do not want to steal the limelight from her, but still stand out, then a ruffle saree is the choice for you! Let’s take some inspiration from our favourite B-town divas on how to style a ruffle saree.

Deepika always manages to astonish us with her bold and quirky choices. The actress added a tinge of funk into her ethnic look as she chose a bright yellow ruffled saree by Sabyasachi that was teamed with a pussy-bow blouse in the same hue featuring billowy sleeves. The Bajirao Mastani actress accessorised the outfit with shoulder dusters that added a much-needed finishing touch to the plain saree.

Alia Bhatt definitely stole the show as she appeared in a yellow-green Sabyasachi ruffle saree. The printed saree was as modern as it could get. It featured a matching belt with a gold buckle that cinched at the waist and was paired with a backless one-shoulder blouse that added a much-needed sultry effect. Alia completed the look with heavy statement earrings with a tinge of green in them.

Kundra

Sizzling mommy of two, Shilpa Shetty Kundra never fails to show us that she has still got it. The actress was seen dressed up in an emerald green ruffle saree by Avvantikka S Parwani. The plain saree was decked in ruffles along the border and at the hem. She teamed the saree with a heavily embellished matching sleeveless blouse. The Hungama 2 actress styled the look with diamond earrings, a hand cuff and a statement ring.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon left us completely stunned as she opted for a bright yellow saree by Manish Malhotra. Although the saree itself was simple, it was the blouse that made the ensemble unique. Kriti draped the saree over a strapless blouse that bore statement ruffled sleeves. She added an extra dose of drama by cinching her waist with a matching belt that added a modern touch to the look. The Luka Chuppi actress accessorised the look with an emerald choker and a statement ring.

looked pretty in pink as she attended a Diwali bash in a pink printed ruffle saree by Arpita Mehta. The saree adorned ruffles at the hem of the drape and bore layers of ruffles on the skirt. She teamed the lightweight saree with a sleeveless blouse decked in beautiful embroidery work. The outfit also featured a matching belt that seemed to hold the saree in place together. Sonakshi accessorised the ensemble with a pair of diamond chandbali earrings and classic bangles.

Which actress looked the best in a ruffle saree? Let us know in the comments below.

