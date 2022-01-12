Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: 5 Celeb approved styles to repurpose your old saree this festive season

Since the virus doesn’t seem to go away anytime soon, our festivities or Pongal and Uttrayan have been largely confined within homes or in the boundaries of society. But this news need not kill the fashion animal in you. This festive season instead of going on a shopping spree, make use of those old sarees and invoke the designer in you. Here are 5 ways to repurpose your old sarees.

Wear it as a dupatta

Cut out the favourite part of your old saree, be it just the pallu or the part that features the intricate work and pair it up with your kurta suit. The best way to team it up is by colour-blocking. Contrasting dupatta for your ethic kurta sets, lehengas or half-sarees can work wonders. Let your dupatta do the talking! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s vibrant look in sunshine yellow kurta suit teamed with a pink silk eye-grabbing dupatta can be your inspiration.

Sharara Set

If you got a brocade saree that you think is of too much bling and OTT to be worn as a saree, instead of relegating that expensive drape in the back of your wardrobe, stitch a kurta or palazzo pants. You repurpose two complimenting sarees to get yourself a new sharara set that’s both trendy and comfortable to slay in. Deepika Padukone’s stunning look in a long brocade kurta teamed up with golden silk sharara pants might burn a hole in our pockets but a similar look can be re-created with your old saree thereby saving your money!

Stitch a new lehenga

Need a new lehenga? Why not repurpose mom’s old saree rather than shopping for a new one! Old silk saree has got a charm of its own but if you have one in her wardrobe that she hardly uses but you surely have an eye on it, then run to the nearest tailor to give that saree a new look. You can stitch a lehenga blouse or billowing skirt with your old saree. Alia Bhatt's regal look in this brocade print green Manish Malhotra lehenga is unmissable the first image that came to our mind while thinking of a festive ready that’s traditional, gorgeous yet has that ‘old is gold’ vibe.

Stylish crop top

How about using the saree to get yourself a stylish crop top that you team up with your choice skirts or pants. Shraddha Kapoor’s brocade print crop top featuring tie-up sleeve details can be your style inspiration. The diva’s Indo-Western look with flared velvet pants is an excellent look to stand out from the crowd and slay in style.

A versatile jacket

Considering the weather, a jacket is a must-have to keep yourself warm. But if you don’t want a random fleece jacket to take away the glitz and glam of our festive-ready look, make a jacket out of your old saree. A brocade print or intricately designed silk jacket can be used to style up your look in multiple ways. You can team the jacket with your lehenga skirt or sport it over your saree or strike an Indo-Western look like Anushka Sharma in her black top, silver pants and statement-making jacket.

So how are you going to repurpose your old saree? Tell us in the comments below.

