Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: 5 Celeb inspired floral sarees that scream flower power for Spring wedding

Spring season calls for floral attires and spring wedding is all about floral sarees. In different styles and patterns, floral prints and embroideries have evolved to adorn our clothes, especially during this vibrant season of spring-summer cheers. If you are looking out for chic looks to ace your BFF’s or relative’s spring wedding in style, take inspiration from these divas whose fashionable looks in floral sarees have swooned our hearts.

Alia Bhatt

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress rocked several looks in white ensembles for her movie promotions and one of our favourites is this beautiful saree from Anavila that screamed flower power in shades of pink, green and lime yellow. Her elegant white cotton saree was draped neatly over a floral blouse that matched the prints along the hem of her saree. Alia accessorised up her desi look with a pair of oxidised silver jhumkas from Minerali store and adorned her braided hairdo with fresh flowers. Her simple yet stunning look will be a winning choice to ace a spring wedding.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone in red Sabyasachi floral saree was a treat to the sore eyes. The stunning nine-yard drape was a flowy one with roses in cream printed over it. She draped the saree around a sleeveless blouse in the same red hue. The Gehraiyaan actress styled her look in her signature sleek low bun adorned with red roses and glammed up for the night with soft smokey eyes, flawless base, loads of highlighter and a neutral-toned lip.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has always been a fan of floral rich ensembles and her luxe look in this blush pink sheer saree by Rahul Mishra was a perfect blend of feminine delicacy and floral energy. It entailed a scalloped hem and her sleeveless blouse made a statement too. She wore her look completely with gold chandbalis and bangles. The intricate floral embroidery made her saree a killer pick for intimate weddings.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s ruffle saree was a magical wonder with beautiful floral print in shades of red and the form-fitting drape style that accentuated her curves. The best part about this saree is that you don't need to style it much since the flowers are doing that work for you. Kriti teamed it with a matching sleeveless blouse that bore embroidered mirror work details and sealed the look perfectly with subtle glam makeup and statement earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor

Styled by Mohit Rai in Raw Mango's Spring Summer 2021 collection, Janhvi Kapoor looked ravishing in her sheer organza floral printed saree. She teamed her elegant saree with a white scooped neck blouse that looked elegant and modish at the same time. Her fuss-free saree can be styled up in versatile ways for a spring wedding look. Janhvi finished the look off with nude lipstick, a tiny bindi and a pair of stunning Amrapali Jewellers silver earrings and kadas with a touch of turquoise for some contrast.

Which diva’s floral saree look would you sport for a spring wedding? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: Designer & stylist Ashley Rebello's BEST & WORST dressed actresses of the week