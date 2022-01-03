Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: 5 Celebs who looked like an ‘Orchid Flower’ in WGSN colour of the year 2022

WGSN is the global authority that forecasts trends that help designers and brands to travel in the right direction to create sustainably and land the right trends at the right time to maximise sales. WGSN has released the colour of the year 2022 - a light shade of magenta called ‘Orchid Flower’, which will take over the coming Summer/Spring in fashion.

Vibrant pinks are already making an impact across activewear and occasionwear, especially for women, and this will continue with Orchid Flower. The versatile colour is perfect to work across all seasons and continents and in these challenging times, this saturated magenta tone will be a great way to create a sense of positivity and escapism.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s strapless flowy Dolce and Gabbana dress featured floral applique work and a fit and flare silhouette. The maxi dress also bore soft ruffles and a breezy look that can be worn for a date night, intimate party or a fine evening dinner by the beach. Her magenta number brought out her face complexion well that was glammed up with dewy makeup, blush and pink lipstick. Alia paired her outfit with an emerald clutch, wore pink heels and rounded off her style like a Disney princess.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone rocked an offbeat look with her magenta pants teamed with a pink one-shoulder top and corset-style belt that cinched at her waist. Her monochromatic look was complemented with apt makeup featuring bold red lips and smokey eye makeup and a chic high ponytail. The knot detail on the high neck that extended back as a trail and the button detail on the flared sleeves added oomph to her red-carpet worthy number.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s magenta Banarasi silk saree featured gold cherry blossom motifs and a contrasting light green border. She teamed the look with a matching strapless risqué blouse featuring a tie-up detail at the back. To complete her wedding-ready ensemble, the actor went with poker-straight hair, kohl-rimmed eyes and a soft pink lip. Chunky gold chandbalis were her only choice of jewellery.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra looked elegant in her simple look donning a magenta silk saree featuring a blue border teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. The Sky Is Pink actress kept her look minimal, ditching heavy-duty accessories. Tiny black bindi, pink lips and centre-parted straight hair completed her ethnic avatar.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora knows to keep her fashion game up to date and is always game on to try fresh style trends. She looked dashing in her shiny metallic magenta co-ord that consisted of pants and an off-shoulder crop-top. The actress who is no stranger to taking sartorial risks finished the look off with a gold choker from Flower Child by Shaheen Abbas, a ring from Antarez Jewels and a grey frilled bag from L’alingi London.

