Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: 6 Celebs who took the style quotient in denim jackets up a notch

The season of layering is finally here. While sweaters have not yet replaced our fall wardrobe officially, it's time to pull out our denim jackets and show how to ace the style game when the temperature is just only starting to drop. Denim jackets have been a wardrobe essential for every fashionista out there but when it comes to adding an edge to this staple, don't hesitate to rely on our leading B-town ladies.

From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebs have relied on the versatility of denim jackets time and again to keep them cosy and snug. So here are a few styling tips from these celebs on how to carry the denim jacket with pizzazz.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika is a fan of oversize. She has an extensive array of oversized clothing that she effortlessly pulls off with ease. At the airport, Deepika once sported an oversize acid wash denim jacket with puffy sleeves. Underneath she paired a long white shirt with black stockings and boots. Black sunnies and hair tied up in a bun, she looked smart.

Katrina Kaif

If you want to wear a dress and are still doubting whether to layer it with a denim jacket, Katrina will prove you wrong. For a trailer launch, she wore a Jason Wu silver sequinned dress and topped it off with a denim jacket from Diesel. Keeping her makeup subtle, she accessorised with strappy Aldo heels and copper earrings.

Anushka Sharma

If you want to add a pop of colour, take a look at how Anushka looked all happy and bright in this sunshine yellow denim jacket. She contrasted it with a black crop top and a pair of distressed jeans as she made her way to the airport.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam has hardly ever failed to surprise us. This time she picked a denim jacket from Bhaane and paired it with a metallic pleated skirt from Emilia Wickstead and a Prada sweater. She wore a black beret hat and red Fendi boots to round off her look. She opted for peachy makeup to keep everything romantic.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor's wardrobe is replete with a variety of denim jackets. If you want to keep it cool and funky, add a little bit of punk like Bebo's black patchwork denim jacket. Patchwork will surely elevate your denim closet. Bebo killed the denim on denim look as she layered the jacket over a blue jumpsuit. She kept her hair secured in a bun while going for a winged liner made her look rad.

Alia Bhatt

Last month, Alia and beau Ranbir were spotted at the Jodhpur airport but it was her interesting ensemble that stuck in our head. She took the tie-dye to a next level and sported it as a denim jacket. Her jacket was in shades of green and blue that she paired with loose-fitting jeans with cloud prints. White sneakers, gold-rimmed sunnies and a Balenciaga tote rounded off her chic look.

Whose jacket did you love most? Tell us in the comments.

