Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: 7 Celeb inspired casual & elegant kurta neck designs to sport this season

Kurta sets have always been a go-to number for every Indian girl. They are comfortable, easy to pull off and are suitable for every occasion. While different silhouettes determine its style aesthetics, different necklines are what make your kurta unique and stylish. This Uttrayan, celebrate at home in chic stylish kurta taking inspiration from these divas to sport the trending neckline that’ll suit your style.

Halterneck

Halterneck is a style of women's clothing strap that runs from the front of the garment around the back of the neck. Alia’s Bhatt’s navy blue ethnic suit features a halter neckline that gives her traditional look an upbeat sense of style. Halter necklines are great for showcasing shoulders and drawing the eye upward, creating a balancing effect. You can ditch necklaces and pair the look with statement earrings as the neckline covers the maximum neck area.

Collar neckline

Collars are always classic and give a semi-formal look. There are different types of collars that you can get stitched in your kurta. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s shirt collar suits all body types and also brings a modest and luxe vibe. You can complement the neckline with chokers or go sans-necklaces.

Keyhole design

The keyhole design, as the name suggests, forms a lock that you can button up or stitch as a permanent hole pattern. This design goes well with high neck and boat neck designs and adds a little bit of an oomph factor to the rather simple neck. You can also add a tassel or a contrast-coloured button/stone at the centre forming a keyhole to up the fashion game. Deepika Padukone's embroidered white Anarkali featuring the keyhole design acted as illusionary jewellery to her regal look.

Angrakha neck

Inspired from the Mughal period the wrap style kurta design is quite common and quite interesting, unlike the regular tapered V neckline. You can end the wrap design at your waist to flaunt away your slender neck and beauty bones. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s regal look in maroon floral embroidered kurta featuring an Angrakha neckline ended at her waist with knot detail.

Scoop neck

Giving a scooped out feel the neckline features a deeper, wider style that will draw the eye downward, lengthening your neck and accentuating your collarbone. It’s quite common and is best suited for people with short neck or athletic, pear, hourglass and petite shapes. It’s also the best neck design to opt for if you want to don some beautiful neck pieces or to create a minimalistic look like Sarara Ali Khan.

High neck

The high neck design is one of our favourites that oozes sophistication and elegance. Shraddha Kapoor’s sky blue Anita Dongre kurta came with floral embroidery on sheer fabric featuring a high neck design with button-front detail. This classic neckline can work for all body types. If you’re petite or slender, choose a more tailored cut.

Boat neck

This is the neckline you need to flaunt the killer collarbones you got! You can opt for a deeper U or keep it closer to your neck depending on your comfort. Boat neck makes the shoulder look wider and is essentially one the best necklines to sport if you want a casual yet stylish look. Janhvi Kapoor’s boat neck featured a tiny triangular-shaped cut-out border and floral embroidery on the front.

Which of the 7 neckline designs would you try out this festive season? Tell us in the comments below.

