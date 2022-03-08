Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: 8 Divas who showed how to look desi-ready for Women's Day celebrations

A new day is upon us and so is Women’s Day! Here’s wishing every single woman out there, the best of everything. May you shine even at the most difficult hour because that’s how strong you are. Do you want your style mood board to look ultra-lit today? We have pretty references lined up for you that read chic and demure desi style featuring the dolls of Bollywood. Well, we believe it's never too late to give yourself a heightened moment of glam when you're heading out.

Alia Bhatt

The rest of the world may be riding big on the mania of vibrant saree wave but the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress showed white is the new pretty. Ami Patel styled the starlet in Raw Mango's chanderi silk ivory saree all looking its glorious bit with yellow floral motifs and gold zari. This regal saree was teamed with a Pali silk half-sleeved blouse. Allow silver jhumkas and matching rings to be your accessories.

Deepika Padukone

This is the Spring life but what good is it without the graceful bliss of floral magic? Shaleena Nathani picked out a satin silk flower printed saree from ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's shelves for the Gehraiyaan actress. This attire was brought to the front with a sleeveless blouse, drop earrings, and a bunch of roses that adorned her sleek hairdo.

Shraddha Kapoor

A saree with a blend of peach and pink is every bit as compelling and gorgeous, true right? Clad in Krésha Bajaj's organza Zariya saree, it brought embroidered scalloped borders and pink glittery beads. Namrata Deepak helped the Saaho star complete her desi avatar with a full-sleeved embroidered blouse that brought a thrilling show of flower power. Pick simple hoop earrings to lock the look for you.

Kriti Sanon

All we need is some sheer elegance and some more of it. Isn't it? Sukriti Grover left us downright awestruck as she dolled up the Mimi star in Manish Malhotra's design. The sequin wonder just makes us want to party. The intriguing patterns when clubbed with a deep neckline blouse that complements, there's nothing more we could think of.

Katrina Kaif

Hop onto a blue-tiful state of mind. Looking like a fresh and warm breeze, the Sooryavanshi actress donned an Anita Dongre creation that entailed a gossamer skirt with a bright party of floral play and a sleeveless plunging neckline blouse with sequins and mini flowers. A statement necklace combined with drop earrings and kadas can ace your ethnic mode.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Crazy over crêpes? Give us a high-five but we're fans of another crepe, we're referring to the fabric that's as delightful to look at as the former. The Good Newwz actress rocked a gold metallic lehenga set that truly was a piece of opulence. Go get your glam shining the brightest with minimal accessories.

Tara Sutaria

Our eyes are now fully satisfied. Credits? The beauty of brocade. The Tadap actress rocked a navy blue kurta set that featured a close-neck kurta, straight-fit pyjamas, and a dupatta with scalloped borders. Pump up the alluring aesthetic of your look with pointed-toe heels and silver accessories.

Karisma Kapoor

Stunner in silk! Looking your royal best in Payal Khandwala's mid-length kurta that exhibited an irresistible colour-blocking show and when teamed with grey silk palazzo pants it looked neatly put. Eshaa Amiin sealed off the Raja Hindustani starlet's OOTN with gold hoop earrings and bangles stacked all lovely.

Whose style do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Tara Sutaria: 5 Stars who put a strong silver saree slay game forward